Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,321 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 548,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

