Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ARCB stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
