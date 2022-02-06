Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $662,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.