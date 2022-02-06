Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $150.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MODV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MODV stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $105.55 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ModivCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

