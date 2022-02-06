Morgan Stanley Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $175.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

