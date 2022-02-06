Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 176,324 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

