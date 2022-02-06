Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of 2U worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.