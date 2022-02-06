Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Autoliv worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 15.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.21.

ALV opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

