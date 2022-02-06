US Bancorp DE Purchases 424 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

