Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 10,084.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

