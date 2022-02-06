MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $106.00 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

