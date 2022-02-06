Citigroup Inc. Sells 40,271 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 663,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 107,425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 457,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $65.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. TheStreet cut IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

