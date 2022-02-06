PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $67.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

PDCE opened at $61.44 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PDC Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PDC Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

