New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NYMT stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

