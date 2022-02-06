NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $296.06

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $296.06 and last traded at $296.53, with a volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.02.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

