Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 57,387 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.57% of Middlefield Banc worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

MBCN opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

