Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of ImmunoGen worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.32 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

