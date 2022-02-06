Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of ImmunoGen worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.32 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.
ImmunoGen Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.