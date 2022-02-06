Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $887,173.56 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
