Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $1,022,000.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $378,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

