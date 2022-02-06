Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $1,577,256.35 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $287.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

