Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of PC Connection worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,841 shares of company stock worth $1,556,314 over the last ninety days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.