Barclays PLC Purchases 8,347 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of MeiraGTx worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

