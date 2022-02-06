Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $1.48 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.
In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Metromile Company Profile
Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metromile (MILE)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.