Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $1.48 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

