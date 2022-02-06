Barclays PLC Purchases 27,890 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Kearny Financial worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

