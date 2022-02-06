Barclays PLC Purchases 9,437 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $28.49 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

