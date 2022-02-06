Barclays PLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Shoe Carnival worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,045 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

