BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.54% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $82,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $639.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

