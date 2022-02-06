Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,859,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322,717 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.40% of Chico’s FAS worth $84,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

