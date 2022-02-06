Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $173.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

SWKS stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

