BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,485,877 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.15% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $86,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

