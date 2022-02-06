Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $444.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect higher revenues and costs. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting the bottom-line growth. However, an increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting its profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other major near-term concerns for the company.”

CACC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $433.20.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $521.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $615.63 and a 200 day moving average of $605.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $338.88 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 59.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,354 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

