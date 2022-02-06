Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Bank of America

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

