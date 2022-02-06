Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $18.80.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

