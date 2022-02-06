Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,633 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.