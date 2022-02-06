Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $141,000 Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

