Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTS. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.