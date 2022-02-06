Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

