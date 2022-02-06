Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $293,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

