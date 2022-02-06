Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,004 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $145.55 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

