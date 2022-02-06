Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

