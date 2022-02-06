Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 228

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 276 ($3.71) to GBX 228 ($3.07) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.