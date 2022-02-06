Morgan Stanley Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $207.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.35. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after buying an additional 203,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.