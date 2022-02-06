ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MANT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ManTech International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in ManTech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

