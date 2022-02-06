ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.
MANT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.
Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManTech International (MANT)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.