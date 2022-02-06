Contrasting Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brother Industries and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 5.40% 7.08% 4.58% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brother Industries and Ferrovial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.74 billion 0.87 $222.92 million $2.50 15.33 Ferrovial $7.24 billion 2.80 -$468.34 million N/A N/A

Brother Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrovial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brother Industries and Ferrovial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ferrovial 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ferrovial has a consensus target price of $30.12, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Summary

Ferrovial beats Brother Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others. The Printing and Solutions Business segment offers printers, all-in-ones, fax machines, and electronic stationeries. The Personal and Home Business segment composes of sewing products, which include home sewing and embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment supplies industrial sewing machines, garment printers, reducers, gears, and machine tools. The Network and Contents Business segment provides karaoke systems, content-delivery systems, and content services. The Domino Business segment offers coding, marking, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in the sale and leasing of real estate. The company was founded by Kanekichi Yasui in April 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure. The Toll Roads segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of toll roads. The Airports segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of airports as well as integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical networks. The company was founded by Rafael del Pino y Moreno on December 18, 1952 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

