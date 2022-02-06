OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.53 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

