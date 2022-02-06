Barclays PLC Buys 4,128 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average is $125.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

