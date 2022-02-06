BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.52% of 360 DigiTech worth $77,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

QFIN opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

