Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,712 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Landec worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth $6,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landec by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

LNDC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $315.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

