Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Northrim BanCorp worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

