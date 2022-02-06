Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,898,546.22 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

